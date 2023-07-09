Wimbledon 2023: Andrey Rubley Reaches Quarterfinal After Nervy Win Over Alexander Bublik

Andrey Rublev held his nerve to beat Alexander Bublik in a five-set thriller and reach his first Wimbledon quarter-final on Sunday after squandering a two-set lead.

The Russian seventh seed was not broken once in the whole match on Centre Court as he avenged his defeat in last month’s Halle final, winning 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (5/7), 6-4.

Rublev, who needed medical treatment for a cut finger early in the match, was gifted the opener when Kazakh 23rd seed Bublik double-faulted twice in the 12th game.

A single break in the sixth game of the second set proved decisive as Rublev established an iron grip on the match.

Neither player was able to force a break in the third set, which went to a tie-break, with Bublik squandering three set points before unleashing a vicious forehand passing shot to claw his way back into the contest.

Rublev appeared to be on the cusp of victory when he carved out two match points in the 10th game of the fourth set but Bublik saved them both with some impressive serving and came out on top again in the tie-break.

The players settled back into their rhythm on serve in the decider but Rublev forced the crucial break in the seventh game, letting out a gutteral roar.

He produced an astonishing diving forehand to set up match point and sealed the win with an ace.

“It was the most lucky shot ever," said Rublev, referring to his breathtaking effort. “It was luck, nothing else. I don’t think I can do it one more time."

He said he kept believing the chances would come even though Bublik was so strong on serve throughout the match.

“I was just thinking it doesn’t matter, I lost the third set and fourth set," he added. “I said if I keep playing I would have one chance, and in the end I had it, played a really good volley and was able to break him.