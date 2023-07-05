Wimbledon 2023: Brit Hopes Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie Advance But Rain Suspends Multiple First Round Games

The 2023 edition of the most prestigious event in the tennis calendar is underway and SW19 can enjoy the progress of their British hopes-Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie.

Murray, a two-time All-England Championship winner, brushed aside Ryan Peniston, also of Great Britain, in straight sets to get his campaign underway, while Norrie too got the better of Czech opponent Tomas Machac.

The 36-year-old Murray breezed past Peniston 6-3, 6-0, 6-1, while the southpaw Norrie clinched the four-setter against the Czech Machac 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

But, other stars who were meant to complete their first round of matches at the SW19 were made to wait as rain played spoilsport, suspending multiple matchups including the mouth-watering first-round encounter between Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas and Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Two courts at the SW19, the Centre Court and Court 1 have a retractable roof, which was utilised to keep the forces of nature at bay and helped Norrie and Murray complete their fixtures after top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and women’s defending champion Elena Rybakina saw off their first-round opponents on the same courts.

World number 1, Alcaraz, got his grass-court major campaign off to a dominant start as he eased past French veteran Jeremy Chardy in straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 7-5, as the Spaniard overpowered his 36-year-old opponent on Court 1 ahead of Norrie’s game against Machac.

While Rybakina rallied from a set down to move past her American challenger Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Rybakina’s childhood hero, Roger Federer was present in the Royal Box and sat beside the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

Federer, a record eight-time gentlemen’s singles champion at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club was honoured at the centre court for his contributions to the sport and the major as he walked out a raucous ovation that extended beyond a minute.