'Hungry for More': Carlos Alcaraz Eyeing Wimbledon Title After Ro16 Win Over Matteo Berrettini

Wimbledon 2023 is in its second week and the quarterfinal encounter clashes have taken shape in both the men’s and the women’s events. The aspirations of one of the contestants still alive in the grass-court major could come to fruition at the end as the big final inches ever closer.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz sailed into the last eight of the tournament with his incredible win over Matteo Berrettini despite dropping the opening set of the game en route to a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over the Italian.

The Spaniard who is seeking a first major on grass said that he is eagerly looking forward to claiming more wins at the prestigious SW19.

“I’m hungry for more," the Spaniard said in his on-court interview after his clash against the 27-year-old Italian.

Alcaraz was ousted in the Round of 16 in the 2022 edition of the All England Championships by Italian Jannick Sinner, who beat the Spaniard in four sets.

“It is something that I really wanted. Last year I lost in the fourth round and I really wanted to play the quarter-final here and I came in this year with that goal," the Spaniard revealed.

“First to get into the quarterfinal and now that I’ve got that I’m looking for more," the 20-year-old revealed.

“It is my dream to play the final here and to win this title one day, so, I hope to reach that dream this year, but right now it is great to be in the quarterfinal," the World Number 1 reflected.

Alcaraz seems to be in good form on grass, coming into the major after claiming the prestigious Queen’s Club Championship in the final tune-up event ahead of the grand slam at the AELTC.

The Spaniard opened his SW19 campaign with a straight-sets victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy before cruising past Alexandre Muller in the second round.