WATCH: Fan Gifts Carlos Alcaraz Real Madrid Jersey After Win Over Holger Rune at Wimbledon 2023

World number 1 and Wimbledon top-seeded men’s player Carlos Alcaraz sealed his place in the semifinal of the prestigious grass-court major on Wednesday with his straight-sets win over Dane Holger Rune. The 20-year-old Spaniard brushed aside Rune’s challenge 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 as he outclassed his Danish opponent to set up a last-four clash against Daniil Medvedev.

When the Spaniard was signing autographs following the match, a fan presented the star player with a Real Madrid jersey, which the 20-year-old accepted with immense gratitude as he shook the fan’s hand and thanked him for the gift.

Advertisement

Despite being born in El Palmar, around 250 Km away from the Spanish capital city of Madrid, the world number 1 is a huge fan of Real Madrid, who are undoubtedly football royalty.

ALSO READ| Transfer News LIVE Updates, 13 July: Chelsea Closing in on Moises Caicedo, Manchester United Face Crunch Andre Onana Talks

Los Blancos, as they are fondly called due to their classic white kits, are the most successful team in Europe with an unparalleled record of 14 UEFA Champions League titles in their glorious history.

Alcaraz’s tennis idol and 22-time grand slam champion, Rafael Nadal is a massive fan of the Los Merengues and has been pictured at the Santiago Bernabeu during Real Madrid’s games.

Advertisement

Alcaraz is slated to take on Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal of the 2023 edition of the All England Championships as he seeks to reach a first Wimbledon final. While defending champion and seven-time title winner Novak Djokovic is pitted against Italian Jannik Sinner in the last four match of the gentlemen’s singles event at SW19.