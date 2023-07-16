Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz Claims Maiden SW19 Crown With Win Over Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz claimed a famous win at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday as he stood firm to claim his maiden Wimbledon crown with his win against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

The 20-year-old got the better of the Serbian 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the summit clash to dethrone the 36-year-old in an exciting five-setter that could have gone either way.

Djokovic claimed the first set of the final encounter in style as he broke the young Spaniard early to run away with the opening set 6-1.

But, Alcaraz found his feet in the second set, in which the players matched each other’s shots and hard running to take it to a tiebreaker, which the 20-year-old won 8-6. It did come as a surprise that the Spaniard took a set from the 36-year-old on a tiebreaker, considering the Serbian’s record when it comes to decisive moments.

Alcaraz grew in confidence as the fixture went on as he closed out the third set with a 6-1 win over the Serbian as he broke the 36-year-old twice.

But, following a bathroom break that lasted over six and a half minutes, Djokovic came out to a strong reception and went back to displaying characteristics of the champion we have seen over the years, claiming the fourth set 6-3, to force a fifth set in the summit clash against the 20-year-old.

The Serbian was being tested by the 20-year-old who displayed his robust and youthful physical traits, but the experience of the 24-time grand slam winner was up to the challenge.

Djokovic opened the final set by saving a break point and converting his service game on the second advantage point before surrendering a break point himself as Alcaraz levelled it up at 1-1.