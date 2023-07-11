'Strenuous Relationship to Best Friend': Christopher Eubanks Reflects on Grass Surface Connect After Reaching Wimbledon 2023 Quarterfinals

The quarterfinal cards for the 2023 edition of Wimbledon have been clocked in and 27-year-old American tennis player Christopher Eubanks scaled a personal milestone as he reached the final eight of the grass-court major for the first ever time in his career.

Eubanks outplayed Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 16 clash against the 24-year-old world number 5 in a sensational five-setter 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to seal his passage into the QF.

Following his triumph, the American reflected on his tango with the grass surface in the post-match on-court interview.

Advertisement

“I feel like I’m living a dream right now. It is unbelievable, I can’t believe this," the 27-year-old said.

“When it came to really important times, I felt like I executed really clearly and I played well. I felt like had a little bit of ups and downs, which I mean, you can imagine first time in the fourth round of a slam " he continued.

ALSO READ| ‘Tradition and History of Respect, Love, Admiration’: Lindsey Vonn Opens up on her Passion for Wimbledon

“The grass and I have had a very strenuous relationship over the years, but right now I think it is my best friend," he reflected on his improvement on the unforgiving surface.

Advertisement

“I came up clutch when I needed to and this is because of this atmosphere. You guys pushed me to do some incredible stuff," he said.

“You guys came out in full force to support me today and I honestly can’t put into words what it means," the American added as he acknowledged the crowd.

ALSO READ| Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Hails Wimbledon’s ‘Incredible Atmosphere’ on Visit to SW19