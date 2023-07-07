Wimbledon 2023: Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune Reach Round 3

Daniil Medvedev returned to Wimbledon’s Number Two court on Friday to wrap up a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win against Adrian Mannarino after the match was suspended the previous evening due to poor light.

The Russian third seed, 27, led the second-round encounter by two sets and 4-4 against his French opponent when play was halted on Thursday.

Both players won two service games on Friday, taking the third set into a tie-break.

Former US Open champion Medvedev squandered his first match point when he double-faulted but he sealed the win when Mannarino went long with a forehand.

Medvedev, who has not dropped a set at the tournament, said he may have a new lucky ritual to go through if he has to play a match over two days again.

“I remember a couple of years ago I had this against (Hubert) Hurkacz and I lost and I kind of prepared in a way for a new match. I did an ice bath, I finished the match as if it was a normal match and the next day I had to play again," he said in an on-court interview.

“And this didn’t work out for me, so I changed it. I didn’t do anything as if the match was finished, I didn’t wash my hair, I was like ‘I’ll wash it after the match’ and it worked so I’m going to continue like this if next time I have a two-day match.

“I did take a shower," he added.

Rune Through to Round 3

Danish sixth seed Holger Rune dazzled a packed crowd on Wimbledon’s Court Three as he beat Spain’s Roberto Carlos Baena on Friday to reach the third round of Wimbledon.

The charismatic 20-year-old produced his full repertoire of silky shot-making to win 6-3 7-6(3) 6-4.

Rune became only the fourth Dane to reach the men’s third round at Wimbledon and the first for nearly 20 years.

“He made it very difficult and didn’t give me anything for free, but I think I managed to raise my level and close to the end I got unbelievable support from the crowd," Rune, who twice had to recover service breaks in the opening set, said on court.

“I love getting the fans involved, it was unbelievable, really cool and I hope we can bring it all the way."

Rune’s game style and casual demeanour have made him a hit with young fans who chanted “Ruuuuune" at regular intervals, and he responded with some exquisite winners and won many points with cunningly disguised drop shots.