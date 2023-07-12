Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic Puts Away Relentless Rublev In Fiery Four-Set Encounter To Reach SF

It wasn’t an easy job, but Novak Djokovic overcame Andrey Rublev in a fiery four-set encounter that saw both men relentlessly duke it out for their spot in the semi-final of Wimbledon.

Both men left it all on the floor, as Djokovic finally secured a hard-fought 6-4 1-6 4-6 3-6 victory over the Russian ace.

Rublev started off hot, as the World No. 7 took the Serbian by surprise to win the first set. But, the 23-time Grand Slam winner proved his mettle and fought back hard to dominate Rublev in the second set to win it 6-1.

All was not done yet though as Rublev came back in the third set, pushing Djokovic to his absolute limits in a contest that saw both players go back and forth, trading blows.

With Djokovic leading the third set 5-4 and pushing for a victory, Rublev kept the contest tight as he continued to deny Djokovic of his match point. He kept piling the pressure on Djokovic to force him to over five break points till the Serbian finally clinched the set in his sixth attempt.

Rublev then started off the fourth set with the right message as he blazed through Djokovic.

But, it was all in vain as the Serbian then went on to win the set comfortably to put an end to the Russian’s retorts, and progress to the semi-finals.