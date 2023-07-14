Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic Runs Riot To Beat Sinner And Reach His Ninth Wimbledon Finals

Novak Djokovic has become the first player in history to reach 35 Grand Slam singles finals with his win against Sinner today.

July 14, 2023

Djokovic celebrating his victory over Sinner. (Credit: AFP)
Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the day’s first semi-final as the 36-year-old Serbian moved one step closer to a record eighth Wimbledon title.

There was some resistance from Sinner, the Italian eighth seed, in his first Grand Slam semi-final, but he ultimately fell to a 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) defeat by the defending champion, who also beat the 21-year-old at SW19 last year.

The win today hands Djokovic his 45th consecutive victory on Centre Court as well. He also becomes the first player in history to reach 35 Grand Slam singles finals.

The Serbian was in total control for the first two sets as he just swept Sinner 6-3 6-4 with ease.

    • But, the Italian was not going down without a fight as he pushed Djokovic to his ultimate limit, as it went down a fiery tie-break where Djokovic ultimately triumphed to progress to his ninth final.

    (More to follow…)

