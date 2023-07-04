Wimbledon 2023: Elena Rybakina Begins Title Defence With Victory Against Shelby Rogers

Wimbledon defending women’s champions Elena Rybakina opened her 2023 grass-court major campaign with a hard-fought triumph over American opponent Shelby Rogers.

Rybakina got the better of the American in a come-from-behind win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 at the centre court as eight-time gentlemen’s singles winner Roger Federer and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton watched on from the royal box.

Rybakina, who has had to deal with illness in the lead-up to the All-England Championship started off rather slowly as she the 30-year-old Rogers from the USA opened her account in the first set win in quick fashion.

But, the 24-year-old Russian-born Kazakhstani clawed her way back into the game in the subsequent sets as she wrapped up the second set dropping just one game to draw back on level terms.

She then went on to claim the third set 6-2 to wrap up her curtains raiser on Day 2 of the prestigious event at AELTC.

Federer walked out to a long and roaring applause as the 41-year-old Swiss maestro made an ever-classy appearance befitting his stature in this part of the world. He was honoured by the SW19 for his contributions and achievements in the quaint English suburb.

In the men’s headline game of the day, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz breezed past French veteran Jeremy Chardy in a straight-sets win.

The Spaniard got the beating of the 36-year-old Frenchman 6-0, 6-0, 7-5 as the World No.1 eased into the second round of the tournament.

Alcaraz took the top rank in world tennis and the top seed coming into the AELTC thanks to this triumph at the Queen’s Club Championships, which serves as the last tune-up event ahead of the grass-court grand slam.