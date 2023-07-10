Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Wimbledon 2023: Eubanks Wins Five Set Thriller Against Tsitsipas To Make It To QF

Wimbledon 2023: Eubanks Wins Five Set Thriller Against Tsitsipas To Make It To QF

Christopher Eubanks ground his way to his first-ever quarterfinals in Wimbledon following a three-hour slugfest against Tsitsipas

Advertisement

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 21:53 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Christopher Eubanks celebrating reaching his first-ever quarterfinals in Wimbledon. (Credit: AFP)
Christopher Eubanks celebrating reaching his first-ever quarterfinals in Wimbledon. (Credit: AFP)

Christopher Eubanks’ red-hot form on the grass continues to bolster him forward as the American beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller to enter the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.

The American had to dig deep to take down the swashbuckling fifth seed Tsitsipas3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Eubanks did not carve out a single break point in the first three sets, but after a double-fault from Tsitsipas in the fourth set, he powered himself to convert break points in the decider to wrap up a to-be-classic three-hour, four-minute herculean triumph.

Advertisement

“I feel like I’m living a dream right now. This is absolutely insane," said an elated Eubanks in his on-court interview. “When you paint all of the context… I’ve tried so much to just block everything out and focus on the next match, as cliché as it sounds, but [reaching my first major quarter-final] is surreal. I can’t believe it."

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • Eubanks will be making his first-ever appearance in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, and will be playing Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, next.

    (More to follow…)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 10, 2023, 21:53 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 21:53 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App