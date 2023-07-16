Wimbledon 2023 Final Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic to Claim SW19 Crown

Wimbledon 2023 Gentlemen’s Singles final Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz lifted his first Wimbledon title as he got the better of Novak Djokovic in the final of the grass-court major on Sunday.

The 20-year-old got the better of the Serbian 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in the summit clash to dethrone the 36-year-old in an exciting 5 setter that could have gone either way.