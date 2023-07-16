Wimbledon 2023 Final Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic to Claim SW19 Crown

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 00:51 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Wimbledon 2023 Gentlemen’s Singles final Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz lifted his first Wimbledon title as he got the better of Novak Djokovic in the final of the grass-court major on Sunday.
The 20-year-old got the better of the Serbian 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in the summit clash to dethrone the 36-year-old in an exciting 5 setter that could have gone either way.
This was the 20-year-old’s first grass-court major title and his second ever grand slam win following his US Open 2022 title.
Djokovic closing in on Alcaraz.
However, the 20-year-old is serving for the Wimbledon title.
If he holds his service game, he will go down in history.
Can Djokovic conjure up a moment of magic to save it from here?
Alcaraz is one game away from the Championship.
Incredible hold from the Spaniard from 0-15 down in the eighth game as the youngster shows his quality with some strong serves and booming winners.
Crucial hold from Djokovic.
The defending champion holds his nerve to make quick work of the seventh game as he closes in on the gap in the championship game.
Alcaraz holds!
Frustrating from Djokovic who practically gives away a couple of points at a crucial juncture in the clash.
The wind hasn’t been Djokovic’s friend today as he has found it difficult to deal with the direction of the wind for most part of the game today.
Novak Djokovic 6-1, 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 2-4 Carlos Alcaraz, Fifth Set!
Djokovic with a positive response as he brushes aside the Spaniard in the fifth game of the deciding set.
Alacaraz’s lead is down to one game now.
Alcaraz runs away with the fourth game of the fifth set as he serves it out with an incredible ace to push his lead to a 2-game buffer at 3-1.
Alcaraz with the break!
The Spaniard breaks Djokovic with a thunderous winner down the lien to the delight of the Spanish supporters at the Centre Court.
Alcaraz with a single-game lead in the all-important fifth set.
All level!
Alcaraz saved a break point before taking the second game of the set to level things up in the summit clash.
Djokovic begins the fifth set with a service hold.
The crowd seems to be getting louder and louder as the game carries on and Nole seems to be coming back into the game stronger with every passing game.
The Serbinator saved a breakpoint before converting the second advantage to claim a 1-0 lead in the fifth set opener.
Djokovic has claimed his second set of the final and pushes the summit clash to a fifth.
This is much more like the champion we know. He has responded positively after going down a set and has restored balance to the clash, which will be decided on the fifth set.
Novak Djokovic 6-1, 6-7, 1-6, 6-3 Carlos Alcaraz, Four sets down, fifth coming up.
Nole is one game away from levelling final.
He closes out game eight from 40-love with a strong serve showing followed up by some impeccable winners across the net.
Novak Djokovic 6-1, 6-7, 1-6, 5-3 Carlos Alcaraz, Fourth Set!
Alcaraz closes out the seventh game of the fourth set with an ace to cut the arrears.
The Spaniard faced a nasty slip on the lush green patch of grass but got up immediately much to the delight of the onlooking English crowd.
Djokovic goes two games up in the fourth set.
The defending champion holds his service game to go two games up.
Can he convert the set and push it to a fifth game from this point or will Alcaraz crawl his way back in the fourth set?
Djokovic breaks.
That’s more like the Serbian, who is back at it.
He pushes the game to deuce thrice before converting the advantage point.
Novak Djokovic 6-1, 6-7, 1-6, 3-2 Carlos Alcaraz, Fourth Set!
Djokovic changing approach to a more aggressive one.
The Serbian needs a break in this set as it might prove crucial in the gentlemen’s final.
Alcaraz edges ahead in the fourth set.
The Spaniard held serve very well to take his fourth-set advantage to 2-1.
Nole with a crucial hold.
Djokovic saves his service game from two break points down to level the fourth set.
Every service game and point is sure to prove crucial for the Serbian’s ambition today henceforth at least.
Alcaraz opens the fourth set with a service hold.
The Spaniard looks motivated to close out the fixture in this set as he claws back after losing the first two points to close the game out with four straight points thanks to two booming serves.
Alcaraz claims third set!
The Spaniard leads the fixture 2 sets to 1.
Alcaraz holds serve with ease.
The Spaniard is one game away from claiming a set lead over the Serbian defending champion.
Double break for Alcaraz!
The 20-year-old closed out the fifth game that went to deuce thirteen times and lasted over 25 minutes to claim a three-game lead.
Novak Djokovic 6-1, 6-7, 1-4 Carlos Alcaraz, Third Set!
Alcaraz rallies to hold.
The Serbian had two break points but fumbled both and Alcaraz did not miss his opportunity to take his service game and extend the lead to two-games in the third set.
Djokovic opens his account in the third set.
The Serbian battled from 0-30 to ensure the Spaniard doesn’t have a three-game lead in the third set.
Novak Djokovic 6-1, 6-7, 1-2 Carlos Alcaraz, Third Set!
Alcaraz holds to go two up in the third set.
The Spaniard seems to be in control. The smile is back on the face of the 20-year-old who looked like a pale shadow of himself in the opening set.
Alcaraz breaks to begin the third set.
Another unforced error from the champions hands the opening service break of the third set to the 20-year-old.
Djokovic needs to get his concentration back quickly and break the Spaniard sooner rather than later in the set.
No shortage of star power in the stands of the Centre Court on Finals Sunday.
Alcaraz claims the second set!
The Spaniard clinched the tiebreaker 8-6, to restore parity to the final.
It is now one set each in the championship clash.
Novak Djokovic 6-1, 6-7 Carlos Alcaraz
Six-all. And tie-breaker to decide the second set.
Djokovic closes out his service game from 40-30 to enforce tie breaker in the second set.
Alcaraz is yet again one break away from taking the second set in the 2023 Wimbledon final.
The Spaniard makes no mistake in holding his serve with some monstrous serves that caught Djokovic off guard.