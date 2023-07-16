Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: How Much Prize Money Will Wimbledon 2023 Winner Receive?

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to clash in the Wimbledon 2023 men's singles final, here's how much prize money the winner will receive

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 14:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz stand to win a staggering prize money during Wimbledon 2023 final (AP Photo)
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz stand to win a staggering prize money during Wimbledon 2023 final (AP Photo)

On Sunday, the whole world will come to a standstill as Novak Djokovic the world number 2 will lock horns with world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz for the Wimbledon 2023 title as the monumental summit clash will take place on the centre-court of the SW19.

Aside from the individual glory, and the records at stake, apart from the bragging rights, there’s also a massive prize money up for grabs in the Wimbledon final. The prize money is set to be the joint-highest ever offered in the history of the tennis major, matching the amount won by Djokovic when he defeated Rafael Nadal in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

The winner between Alcaraz and Djokovic will receive a handsome prize money of £2.35 million which roughly equates to just over 19 crores rupees.

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Inter Miami Sign Lionel Messi, Bayern Munich Eye Harry Kane; Xavi Simons Return to PSG

Since the Djokovic-Nadal battle in 2019, the subsequent two tournaments in 2021 and 2022 were interrupted by Covid, while the prize money has been increased by 11% bringing it back to the pre-pandemic level.

According to Wimbledon director Ian Hewitt, the prize money was increased “to the levels in 2019 prior to the pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event."

While Tennis is not the most rewarding sport, participating in the bigger tournaments and reaching the deeper stages could see athletes earn life-changing amounts. Chris Eubanks, who reached the quarterfinals was awarded a sum of £340,000.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Live Tennis Streaming For Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final: How to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Coverage on TV And Online

Talking about Novak Djokovic, the Serbian has already earned nearly £13 million in prize money from his past performances at SW19, and the world number 2 will be looking to add to his pocket yet another major title.

    • The 20-year-old Alcaraz will be eyeing a historic feat looking to become the youngest men’s athlete to win the Wimbledon singles final since Boris Becker.

    On the other hand, Djokernole will aim to go level with Roger Federer’s tally of 8 Wimbledon titles as the Serbian currently has 7 under his belt.

