Wimbledon 2023 Women's Singles Final Highlights: Marketa Vondrousova Beats Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to Claim Title

Wimbledon Women’s Singles final Highlights: Unseeded Czech player Marketa Vondrousova created history as she beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the final fo the 2023 Wimbledon women’s singles clash on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Czech southpaw registered a straight sets win over Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to clinch her maiden grand slam event.

Jabeur lost her second straight final at the SW19 following her loss to Elena Rybaking in the previous edition of the grass-court major.