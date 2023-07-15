Wimbledon 2023 Women's Singles Final Highlights: Marketa Vondrousova Beats Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to Claim Title

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 20:43 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Wimbledon Women’s Singles final Highlights: Unseeded Czech player Marketa Vondrousova created history as she beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the final fo the 2023 Wimbledon women’s singles clash on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Czech southpaw registered a straight sets win over Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to clinch her maiden grand slam event.
Jabeur lost her second straight final at the SW19 following her loss to Elena Rybaking in the previous edition of the grass-court major.
Vondrousova wins!
HISTORY!
Vondrousova became the first unseeded women’s layer to claim the Venus Rosweater Dish as she beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6=4, 6-4 in the final of the 2023 edition of the Wimbledon.
4-all! Vondrousouva holds!
The finalists are matching each other’s punches well as they are all level in the second set.
Jabeur’s upcoming service game will be of utmost importance as she needs to hold it, or Vondourousova will only be a mere game away from the Venus Rosewater Dish.
Jabeur holds to go a game up.
The 28-year-old relieves some pressure by seeing out her service game to inch ahead in the crucial second set in the championship clash.
If yet another break is on the cards, we are in for a treat here.
Vondrousova back on level terms with a service hold.
A rare citing, so it seems in this final, the Czech manages to balance the books in the second set at 3 games each.
Second set, Ons Jabeur (0) 3-3 (1) Marketa Vondrousova
Another break! Vondrousova this time!
The Czech breaks back to cut the second set arrears.
The 24-year-old can level is she manages to serve out the following game.
Jabeur breaks!
The lead in the second set is two games now in favour of the Tunisian, who has come back strong after the break.
She is on course to level the match if she can hold her serve thrice over this set.
But, breaks seem to be more common in this final than held serves.
Second set, Ons Jabeur (0) 3-1 (1) Marketa Vondrousova
Ons holds serve!
The 28-year-old inches ahead in the second set 2-1 after having been broken by Vondrousoava in the opening game.
Can the Tunisian take the set and level the proceedings?
Jabeur breaks back!
Second set 1-each.
The Tunisian claws her way back from 0-40 down in the second game of the second set to break Vondrousova on the second time of asking after pushing the Czech to deuce.
The second set is underway and Vondrousova breaks straight away!
The Czech is a set up and game up in the second set of the final and the Tunisian needs to get her head in the game and quickly.
Second set, Ons Jabeur (0) 0-1 (1) Marketa Vondrousova.
The comeback is complete.
Jabeur is in dismay as she concedes the opening set.
Multiple breaks in the first set of the final as the Czech holds her serve to see out the first set after clawing her way back from 2 games down.
FIRST SET! Ons Jabeur 4-6 Marketa Vondrousova.
Yet another break. Vondrousova ahead now.
And Vondrousova has a chance to serve out the opening set. All the Czech needs to do is hold her serve and take the first set in this championship game.
4-all!
The Czech holds her serve to pull back on level terms in the opening set.
The match is very much in the balance.
First set, Ons Jabeur 4-4 Marketa Vondrousova
What a game already.
7 games down in the opening set and we have had 4 breaks already.
Marketa breaks Ons to cut down on the lead at 4-3. If the Czech holds her serve now, it is back where we stared.
The Tunisian re-establishes her 2-game advantage as she breaks the Czech finalist in the 6th game of the opening set to make it 4-2 after Vondrousova fought back to make it 2-2.
Can Vondrousova hit back?
First set, Ons Jabeur 4-2 Marketa Vondrousova
Jabeur is back in front.
The Tunisian holds her service game to edge ahead at 3-2 in the opening set of the summit clash at the SW19.
Vondrousova draws level.
2-2 the score as both players have broken each other once already.
The Czech worked hard to push her service game to deuce thrice before sealing it with the 4th advantage point.
Ons Jabeur 2-2 Marketa Vondrousova, First Set!
Vondrousova breaks back.
The Czech hits back with a break after pushing the Tunisian to deuce thrice before taking the advantage point to cut the deficit.
Jabeur breaks Vondrousova’s serve.
The Tunisian has established an early advantage by breaking her opponent’s first service game.
Ons Jabeur 2-0 Marketa Vondrousova in the opening set.
Jabeur holds serve.
The Tunisian is off to a good start to the summit clash as she takes the opening service game of the encounter.
First set! Ons Jabeur 1-0 Marketa Vondrousova
Here we go!
Jabeur will get the game underway as she lines up to serve first.
Who will walk away with their maiden grand slam crown today?
The toss is done and the players get their final touches in as they play out a rally to warm up ahead of the opening set of the final.
The finalists walk out to the centre court through the impeccably decorated corridors of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Jabeur leads the way, followed by Vondrousova as the players take in the adulation of the Centre Court at SW19.
Kate Middleton is at the Centre Court to witness history being scripted.
The night is set to a monumental one for one of the finalists who look to get their hands on the most coveted prize in the tennis circuit.
Irrespective of the result, the one woman will stand tall at the end of the day with their first-ever grand slam trophy.
This is the second major final for the Czech Vondrousova, who made it to the final of the French Open in the year 2019, before losing out to the winner Ash Barty in straight sets.
For Jabeur, this will be the third major final and second on the trot at Wimbledon, as the Tunisian looks to remedy last year’s championship clash loss to Elena Rybakina. Jabeur has also made the final of the US Open in 2022, eventually losing the final to Iga Swiatek.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles Final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova at the SW19.