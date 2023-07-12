'Yeah, But Carlos...': Jannik Sinner Jokes About Becoming Youngest Wimbledon Semifinalist Since 2007

Italian star Jannik Sinner reached the semifinals of the All-England Championship on Tuesday with his quarterfinal win over Roman Safiullin on Court 1 at the SW19.

The 21-year-old got the better of Safiullin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to become the youngest semifinalist at Wimbledon since 2007.

However, the Italian had a jovial answer when questioned about the special feat in an on-court interview after his victory. The world number 8 shed light on the realistic possibility of his feat disappearing within 24 hours when Carlos Alcaraz takes on Holger Rune in their quarterfinal encounter on Wednesday.

“But, it is going to change because Carlos…", the man from San Candido said as the English crowd gathered at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club burst out into laughter.

Top-seeded Alcaraz, who is just 20 years of age, could snatch away Sinner’s accomplishment if he manages to overcome the Danish challenger, Rune.

“But, I’m still young and I’m still happy," said the 21-year-old with a wide gleeful smile on his face as he was applauded by the passionate crowd in the London suburb.

“Give me this feeling for at least one day. At least for one night," he joked.

The other men’s quarterfinal on Tuesday saw seven-time champion Novak Djokovic clinch the win over Andrey Rublev despite dropping the opening set 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to book his place in the semifinal of the grass-court major.

Sinner will be handed the tough test of going up against the 36-year-old Serbian, who seems to be in brilliant touch as he seeks to level Roger Federer’s Wimbledon record of winning eight championship titles at the AELTC.