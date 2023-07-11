Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner Puts Away Safiullin To Reach His First Grand Slam SF

Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner Puts Away Safiullin To Reach His First Grand Slam SF

Sinner breaks his streak of five major quarterfinal losses and also becomes the third Italian man to make it to the semi-finals of Wimbledon.

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 23:11 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Sinner rejoices after defeating Safiullin in four sets. (Credit: AFP)
Sinner rejoices after defeating Safiullin in four sets. (Credit: AFP)

Italian Jannik Sinner defeated unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin in four sets to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

The No.8 rated 21-year-old ended Safiullin’s dream debut run by winning 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-2.

With this win, Sinner breaks his unlucky streak of four previous major quarter-final defeats to progress to the penultimate match of the tournament. He also becomes the third Italian man to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon.

“It means a lot to me," Sinner said in the post-match talk. “We put in a lot of work in many, many hours - a lot of sacrifices. It is a very nice moment for me."

    • He will play either Novak Djokovic, who he took to five sets in last year’s event, or Andrey Rublev in the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament.

    (More to follow…)

