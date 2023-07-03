Wimbledon 2023 Live Tennis Streaming: How to Watch Wimbledon Live on TV, Online

Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a fifth consecutive title at Wimbledon and eighth overall at Centre Court on Monday. Djokovic also will be trying to add to his men’s-record 23 Grand Slam singles titles — he broke a tie with Rafael Nadal by winning the French Open last month — and become the first player to collect 24 in the Open era. Oh, and then there’s this: The 36-year-old from Serbia is halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver won all four majors in 1969.

Djokovic faces Pedro Cachin, a 67th-ranked Argentine making his Wimbledon debut.

Advertisement

The reigning women’s champion is Elena Rybakina, who won her first Slam trophy at the All England Club. She’ll open play on Tuesday against American Shelby Rogers.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek, who won her fourth major championship at the French Open, debuts on Monday against Zhu Lin.

One significant change: Players from Russia and Belarus are back at Wimbledon. They were banned by the All England Club a year ago because of the attack on Ukraine launched by Russia, with the help of Belarus, in February 2022, but the tournament reversed course now even though the war continues.

So No. 7 men’s seed Andrey Rublev, a Russian, and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, a Belarusian, are among those on Monday’s schedule.

Also slated to play on Day 1: Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams, who is 43 and appearing at the tournament for the 24th time. She meets 2019 semifinalist Elina Svitolina, who recently returned after taking time off from the tour to have a baby, at Centre Court.

Advertisement

AHEAD OF WIMBLEDON 2023, HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

On what date will the Wimbledon main round start?

The Wimbledon grand slam will start on July 3, Monday.

Where will Wimbledon be played?

Wimbledon will be played at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

At what time will Wimbledon begin?

Wimbledon will start at centre court at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Wimbledon in India?

Advertisement

Wimbledon will be televised live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2 and their respective HD TV channels.

How do I watch Wimbledon live streaming?