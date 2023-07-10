Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Wimbledon 2023: Madison Keys Triumphs over Mirra Andreeva To Reach Quarter-Final

Following a controversial end, Madison Keys secured her first-ever quarter-finals spot at Wimbledon as she went on to defeat the fiery Russian in three sets

July 10, 2023

Madison Keys after winning her match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva. (Credit: AFP)
American tennis star Madison Keys equalled her best-ever Wimbledon run as she beat Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva 3-6 7-6 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Women’s division.

Andreeva initially looked in total control as her accurate and ferocious hitting secured her the opening set.

But, the No.25 seed Keys fought her way back into the contest as she went on to win the second set in a tiebreak and ran away with the decider.

The match came to a controversial end when Andreeva was given a point penalty for throwing her racket into the ground for the second time in the contest. Andreeva had slipped behind the baseline, appearing to go over her ankle, before her racket came out of her hand.

As a result, the 16-year-old couldn’t hold serve and Keys gets through the incredible contest with a volley at the net after Andreeva thought she had saved it with an ace to clinch her first-ever quarter-final spot at Wimbledon.

Despite the heartbreak, Andreeva has announced herself as one to watch out for in the future after a stunning debut at the Championships.

    • After turning pro this year, Andreeva broke through at the Madrid Open and has climbed from outside the top 300 into the top 100 now over the past two months.

    At Wimbledon, Andreeva impressed with her fearless attacking game and powerful forehand, but the 16-year-old also wears her heart on her sleeve and has now put the tennis world on notice for years to come.

    first published: July 10, 2023
    last updated: July 10, 2023
