Novak Djokovic Goes in Search of Federer-Leveller at Wimbledon 2023 Against Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic is one win away from drawing level with one of the greatest players to ever grace the Centre Court in the English suburb of Wimbledon, Roger Federer. The Swiss legend who personified elegance on grass clinched a record eight titles at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and embodied what it meant to be a Wimbledon champion.

Many over the year have contemplated if the record, hitherto unseen, could be broken in their lifetimes. And as it stands we might need to wait a wait at the very least to see if someone could eclipse the maestro’s register on grass, but we could have the blessing of bearing witness to a man who has the possibility of pulling alongside Federer in the pantheons of the esteemed grass-court major.

The only hurdle that stands in Djokovic’s way on the Wimbledon final Sunday is the young and ferocious Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who entered the tournament at SW19 as the top seed.

The summit clash at the fabled Centre Court of the All England Club is unexplored territory for 20-year-old Alcaraz, who dreams of a maiden Wimbledon crown at the expense of the 36-year-old Serbian, who seems to be a the peak of his sporting prowess.

Djokovic has demonstrated unbelievable levels of consistency not just during the course of the current edition of the event in English suburbs, but also over the past decade and over.

Djokovic has already managed to surpass his peers at one time, Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of the total number of singles grand slam titles at the most recent iteration of the French Open at the Roland Garros in the capital city of Paris.