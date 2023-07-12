'Awakens Beautiful Emotions in me': Novak Djokovic Relishes Pressure of Wimbledon After Reaching Semis

Seven-time Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles winner Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-final of the All England Championship 2023 with his quarterfinal triumph over Andrey Rublev on Tuesday. The Serbian won the last eight encounter against the 25-year-old despite surrendering the opening set, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

In the on-court interview following the victory, the 36-year-old said that it is a privilege to be the man to beat at the SW19 and relishes the pressure that comes along with the favourite tag.

“Any tennis player wants to be in a position where everyone wants to win against you. So it is a privilege, as Billie Jean King said, the pressure is a part of what we do. It is a part of our sport. It is never going to go away regardless of how many slams you have won, how many matches you have won or how many years you have been playing professionally on the tour," the Serbian said.

“The pressure is paramount every single time, especially here, the Centre Court at Wimbledon. But, at the same time, it awakens the most beautiful emotions in me and it motivates me beyond what I have ever dreamed of and inspires me to play my best tennis," the 36-year-old asserted.

“I know they want to get a scarb, they want to win it, but it ain’t happening still," he said with a smirk on his face as the Centre Court at SW19 cracked up.

“Very humble," he joked.

The Serbian is looking to draw level with the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club’s greatest-ever champion Roger Federer’s record of eight singles titles with his move into the final four of the event in the English suburb.