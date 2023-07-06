'A Very Romantic and Special Relationship': Novak Djokovic on his Connection With Wimbledon Centre Court

Defending champion Novak Djokovic stuck to the blueprint and moved into the third round of the 2023 edition of the Wimbledon with his win over Jordan Thompson.

The Serbian got the better of his Australian opponent on Wednesday in straight sets 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 to ease into the subsequent challenges that await him at the SW19 this year.

Following his victory, the 36-year-old spoke about the special connection he shares with the prestigious Centre Court at Wimbledon, which has given him and the world of tennis so many iconic moments to cherish.

“Well, the Centre Court at Wimbledon has been the most special court without a doubt in our tennis history," he began.

“We know the tradition, we know how long Wimbledon dates back," the 23-time grand slam winner elucidated.

“I know I’ve said this before and it sounds like a cliche, but I truly try to marvel at every moment I spend on the court. It is a huge privilege, especially at this age. And at this stage in my career, where I’m still trying to push forward with the young guns," said the seven-time All-England Championship winner.

“I don’t know how far and how long it is going to take, but so far so good I must say", said the Serbian with a beaming smile on his face.

“We have a very romantic and special relationship-this court and I," he said to a raucous ovation from the crowd.

