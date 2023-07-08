'Old Guys Fighting With Young Guns': Novak Djokovic Lauds Stan Wawrinka After Wimbledon 2023 Progress

Defending champions Novak Djokovic moved into the Round of 16 at the All England Championships as he got the better of Stan Wawrinka in a blockbuster third-round fixture. The Serbian got the better of his Swiss opponent 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 to move closer to retaining the title.

After his 351st grand slam win, the 36-year-old had a couple of words of praise for the Swiss veteran.

“I have to say it’s amazing what Stan is doing still at his age after several surgeries", Djokovic said.

“What’s the problem? We’re two old guys fighting with the young guns - I think it’s important to acknowledge that," the 23-time grand slam champion added as the crowd was pictured laughing.

The Serbian is drawn against 26-year-old Polish star Hubert Hurkacz in his next encounter at the AELTC.

Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, is eyeing to tie level with Swiss legend Roger Federer as he searches for his eighth title at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The Serbian, who clinched his 23rd major crown at the Roland Garros last month went past long-term rival, Rafael Nadal, 22-time major winner, for the most number of grand slams won.

The 36-year-old opened his SW19 campaign with an opening-round win over Pedro Cachin. The holder breezed past the Argentine’s challenge 6-3, 6-3, 7-6.

Djokovic was pitted against Hordan Thompson of Australia in the second round and the 36-year-old Serb had no issues dealing with the second-round hurdle and dished out a 6-3, 7-6. 7-5 win over the star from down under.

In other results of the day, top seed Carlos Alcaraz made easy work of Alexandre Muller with his 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 win.