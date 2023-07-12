Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur Beats Defending Champion Elena Rybakina to Reach Semis

Ons Jabeur surged back from a set down to beat third-seeded defending champion Kazakh Elena Rybakina 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 21:27 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Ons Jabeur aand Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon (AP)
Ons Jabeur gained revenge for her defeat in last year’s Wimbledon final on Wednesday, coming from behind to beat Elena Rybakina and reach the last four.

In a repeat of the 2022 title match, the Tunisian sixth seed beat her third-ranked opponent 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-1 on Centre Court.

The 28-year-old will face second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semis after the Belarusian beat American Madison Keys in straight sets earlier.

“I wish we could exchange this match from the final last year," Jabeur said. “I’m very happy with the performance. There was a lot of emotion out there, especially playing someone who serves really well. It’s frustrating to return but I’m glad I did everything, shouted, got angry then got calm and focused.

“The first (set) should have gone my way. I honestly doubted a little bit. I kept yelling at my coach saying, ‘You told me to play like this and look what’s happening’.

“Then I really tried to get back in the zone and believe this plan is the plan and kept going. I think I’m going to end up writing a book about my emotions because this is unbelievable.

“Hopefully I can keep managing my emotions like this for the next few matches."

Rybakina was first to pounce, breaking to love in the fourth game when Jabeur went wide with a backhand but the Tunisian hit back immediately.

Jabeur took advantage of a loose volley at the net from Rybakina to break again and edge into a 6-5 lead.

But this time she was the player who failed to consolidate, squandering a set point as Rybakina forced a tie-break, which she won.

The Kazakh survived break points in the second game of the second set while Jabeur was forced to dig deep on her serve to move into a 3-2 lead.

Both players held serve until the 10th game, when Rybakina cracked and Jabeur levelled the match.

The force was with Jabeur in the decider as she opened up a 3-0 lead and saved two break points to move 4-1 ahead.

    • Jabeur powered a backhand down the line to break once again and held her serve to seal the win, letting out a roar of delight.

    (With inputs from Agencies)

