Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur Dominates Petra Kvitova To Progress to The Quarter-Finals

The No. 6 seed Jabeur will now face off against last year's finals rival Rybakina in the quarterfinal of Wimbledon

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 00:12 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Ons Jabeur relishing her win over Petra Kvitova. (Credit: AFP)
Tunisian Ons Jabeur made her way to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon yet again as she swept No.9 seed Petra Kvitova in two sets.

Jabeur claimed three set points to soar into the next round in impressive fashion as she outclassed Kvitova 6-0 6-3.

Prior to this meeting, Kvitova led Jabeur 4-1 in head-to-head. But, it never seemed to have mattered one bit as the Tunisian put up a dominant performance and never seemed like losing throughout the entire game to knock out the two-time major champion.

Following her win, Jabeur voiced her respect for her opponent and talked about the huge role Kvitova has played in women’s tennis.

Jabeur will now face off against rival Rybakina for a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final, where Rybakina outclassed Jabeur to take home the coveted trophy.

    • Talking about her rematch with Rybakina in the post-match interview, Jabeur said, “I am probably going for my revenge. It was a difficult final last year. I am hoping to play like today and get the win because she’s an amazing player."

    (More to follow…)

    first published: July 10, 2023, 22:32 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 00:12 IST
