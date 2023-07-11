Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Wimbledon 2023: 'Going for my Revenge', Says Ons Jabeur Ahead of Elena Rybakina Quarterfinal Clash

Jabeur is slated to come up against defending champion Rybakina in the mouthwatering final eight encounter in the women's singles event, in a rematch of last year's finals which the Tunisian star ended up losing despite taking the opening set.

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 13:35 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reacts as she plays Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in a women's singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon 2023 is into its second week of tennis action and the quarterfinal encounters have been sealed following the completion of the Round of 16 matches at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Perhaps, the biggest encounter in the final eight stages of the women’s singles event is the rematch of last year’s finals as Tunisian star Ons Jabeur is slated to come up against defending champion Elena Rybakina.

Jabeur registered an incredible win over veteran Petra Kvitova in the Ro16 fixture as he claimed an emphatic 6-0, 6-3 win over the 33-year-old Czech.

Following her progress into the QF of the prestigious grass-court major in the English suburb, Jabeur said that she was looking forward to facing the quarterfinal challenge against the Kazakhstani player, who she lost the 2022 final to.

“It is a difficult match," the Tunisian said when quizzed about her upcoming encounter against the 24-year-old Venus Rosewater dish holder.

“I’m probably going for my revenge. It was a difficult final last year. It is going to bring back a lot of memories and I’m hoping to play like today and get the win," the 28-year-old said after her thrashing of Kvitova.

“She is an amazing player and you can see, she is ‘boom, boom’ all the time. She has no mercy," the Tunisian star joked.

Rybakina clinched her first and only grand slam title to date at the SW19 last year as she rallied from a set down against Jabeur to hoist the prestigious title high up in the air with some exceptional strokeplay and display of temperament.

    • Rybkina secured her pathway into the quarterfinal of the ongoing grass-court major when her Round of 16 opponent, Brazilian Beatrice Haddad Maia withdrew from the encounter with Rybakina leading 4-1 in the opening set.

    Rybakina has been in fine touch on grass this season too as she demonstrated in her demolition job of Brit hope Katie Boutler, who was brushed aside 6-1, 6-1 within an hour by the dominant Kazakhstani.

