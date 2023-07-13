Wimbledon 2023: 'Wish We Could Exchange the Match With Last Year's Final', Jokes Ons Jabeur After Revenge Over Elena Rybakina

Tunisian star Ons Jabeur extended her run at the All England Championships with her quarterfinal win over defending champion Elena Rybakina on Wednesday, in a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final.

The 28-year-old Tunisian rallied from a set down to beat Rybakina 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 on Centre Court to reach the semifinals of the 2023 edition of Wimbledon at the SW19.

In the on-court interview following her progress into the last four stage of the grass-court major, Jabeur was in good spirits and reflected well on her come-from-behind win.

“To be honest with you, I just kept going, you know. I told myself that I was going for my shots because if you try to play easy with her (Rybakina) it is not going to work," the 28-year-old said.

“So, I tried to hit every shot and tried to show that I am here on the court. It is not always easy playing her," she added.

Jabeur has delighted Wimbledon fans with her exceptional tennis ability and has also managed to crack up the passionate audience with her witty quips and jovial comments after her games. And she continued the trend with her wisecrack as she avenged her 2022 final loss.

“I wish we can exchange this match from the finals last year," she joked as the English audience burst into a split of laughter.

Jabeur will face off against Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal of the women’s singles event on Thursday to enter the finals at AELTC for a second straight year.

Sabalenka reached the final four of the women’s singles event at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as she brushed aside American Madison Keys in their quarterfinal encounter.