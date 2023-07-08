Wimbledon 2023: 'They Have Better Snacks Inside Maybe', Ons Jabeur Cracks up Reporters at Presser

Ons Jabeur moved into the third round of the All England Championship 2023 with her straight-sets win over Chinese rival Zhuoxuan Bai in the second round of Wimbledon on Friday. The 28-year-old Jabeur got the better of the opponent in a 6-1, 6-1 hammering.

After the game, Jabeur arrived at the scheduled presser, only to find that some journalists were running late. And Jabeur, with her incredible sense of humour decided to keep the ones waiting entertained.

“Is no one coming", the Tunisian superstar chuckled.

A reporter in the crowd mentioned that she had been announced for the engagement.

“I have been announced? But there is no one here," the 28-year-old joked.

When the reporter asked if she could go ahead with her question, to which Jabeur so magnanimously said, “Let them come, it is okay" as they waited.

She took a gibe at the thin attendance as she said, “Be careful, there’s a lot of people. And if you can find a seat," she jested.

“They have better snacks inside, maybe. Better than here," she cracked.

To top it all off, she came up with yet another witty quip as she said, “Oh, they went for the weekend. Everybody went for the weekend," she added with gleaming laughter on her face.

The Tunisian is a certified star in her home nation and is known for her good-natured jokes that have impressed the worldwide tennis audience.