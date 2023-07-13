'Jabeur and Svitolina': McLaren Driver Oscar Piastri Predicts Wimbledon 2023 Women's Finalists

We are into the business end of the prestigious All England Championships and the semifinal fixtures for the women’s and gentlemen’s singles are set in stone. Men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic is set to take on Jannik Sinner, while top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz is scheduled to square up against Daniil Medvedev.

Last year’s finalist Ons Jabeur will play Aryna Sabalenka, while surprise entry into the semifinals Marketa Vondrousova will be up against Elina Svitolina, who ousted Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

There has been a lot of star footfall at Wimbledon per usual this year and Formula One driver Oscar Piastri was at the pristine SW19 to witness some top-quality tennis action in the flesh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Wimbledon 2023: ‘Wish We Could Exchange the Match With Last Year’s Final’, Jokes Ons Jabeur After Revenge Over Elena Rybakina

When quizzed about his predictions for the women’s final four, Piastri said that he is of the opinion that Svitolina and Jabeur will progress to the championship match at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

When asked to pick who he feels will progress from the game between Svitoliand and Vondrousova, the Australian said, “I think Svitolina in that game, yes."

Asked to do the same in the clash between Jabeur and Sabalenka, the McLaren driver said, “I saw Jabeur play yesterday and she has been very impressive in the quarterfinals, so I’m going to say her for the semis," the Australian expressed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Transfer News LIVE Updates, 13 July: Chelsea Closing in on Moises Caicedo, Manchester United Face Crunch Andre Onana Talks

Jabeur rallied from a set down against 2022 winner Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinal clash on Wednesday, in a rematch of last year’s title encounter. The Tunisian star conceded the opening set in the quarterfinal against the Kazakhstan player.

Jabeur ultimately triumphed 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 to secure her passage into the final four.

Advertisement

Sabalenka brushed aside the challenge from American Madison Keys in her quarterfinal encounter as he dumped out the 28-year-old 6-2, 6-4.