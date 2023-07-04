Roger Federer Gets Standing Ovation as he Walks Out to Royal Box on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2023: WATCH

Eight-time Wimbledon Gentlemen’s singles winner Roger Federer graced the SW19 on the second day of the 2023 edition of the All England Championships as the passionate crowd at the centre court on Tuesday.

The Swiss maestro who has been associated with the eternally elegant occasion of the grass-court major walked out to a raucous ovation as he came out to the Royal Box at centre court during women’s defending champion Elena Rybakina’s opener against American opponent Shelby Rogers.

Advertisement

The applause continued beyond the minute mark as Federer waved to the passionate crowd, who revere the 41-year-old genius who called time on his career last year owing to difficulties recovering from injuries sustained in his leg.

ALSO READ| ‘From Slazenger to Barclays’: Wimbledon’s Ballet With Commercial Partners Through the Ages

Federer was congratulated by English royalty present at the SW19 on day 2 of the grass-court major, as Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, wished the Swiss gentleman, who was accompanied by his wife Mirka Federer.

The classy player, who personified elegance on the court with his swashbuckling forehand and graceful single-handed backhand, once went 65 straight games unbeaten on the challenging grass surface as he cemented his place among the sporting greats.

ALSO READ| Transfer News LIVE, July 4: Man City Eye Josko Gvardiol Move, Newcastle Rope in Sandro Tonali

Advertisement

Rybakina, the women’s defending champion at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, got her hands on the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish last year with her win over Tunisian Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to claim her maiden grand slam title.