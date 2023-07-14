Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Crashes Out in Semis

Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Crashes Out in Semis

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden lost to top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupsk 5-7 4-6 in the men's doubles semi-finals at Wimbledon

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 08:42 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden at Wimbledon (Twitter)
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden at Wimbledon (Twitter)

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden crashed out of the men’s doubles competition at the Wimbledon, losing in straight sets to top seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain’s Neal Skupsk in the semifinals here on Thursday.

Seeded sixth, Bopanna and Ebden battled for one hour and 26 minutes before going down 5-7 4-6.

The 43-year-old Bopanna, the only Indian in fray at the Wimbledon, fell short of becoming the Open Era’s oldest Grand Slam champion across singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Bopanna and Ebden, 35, came back from a set down to beat the Dutch pair of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens 6-7(3) 7-5 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Bopanna had reached the Australian Open final with Sania Mirza earlier this year and won two ATP titles along with Ebden in men’s doubles.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

    • For Bopanna it was his third appearance in a Wimbledon semifinal and first since 2015.

    Overall, Bopanna, a US Open runner-up in 2010, has made four Grand Slam semifinals in the men’s doubles.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: July 14, 2023, 08:30 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 08:42 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App