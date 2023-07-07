Wimbledon 2023: Top Seed Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Alexandre Muller and Into Third Round

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz easily cruised though into the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-4 7-6(2) 6-3 win over 84th-ranked Alexandre Muller on Friday, putting on an entertaining if error-strewn performance for an appreciative Centre Court crowd.

Frenchman Muller, 26, who has spent most of his professional career on the second-tier challenger circuit, took advantage of his 20-year-old opponent producing an uncharacteristic number of unforced errors, 41 in all.

But the smiling young Spaniard’s all-round game, a mixture of power and exquisite touch tennis, was just too strong for the 84th-ranked Muller.

The Spanish top seed, who reached the last 16 last year, is attempting to become the third-youngest player in the Open Era to win the title after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.

The 20-year-old, seen as the greatest threat to defending champion Novak Djokovic, won his opening match against French veteran Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday.

After breaking serve in the seventh game, Alcaraz won the first set on his fourth set point with a big serve.

He raced into a 6-0 lead in the second-set tiebreak before conceding a couple of points then winning with it with a glorious half-volley.

Alcaraz, who made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, produced a searing passing shot to break serve in the ninth game of the final set and wrapped up the match on his own serve with a forehand winner.

“I’m really, really happy to play here again and this time with a win on this really beautiful court," he said. “I wanted to enjoy every single second and I think I did."

Alcaraz said he was learning quickly on grass — he is playing in only his fourth tournament on the surface.

“I’m playing really, really well on grass. I’m not an experienced guy like other players but I’m enjoying playing on grass… getting better every match that I play.