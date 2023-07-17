Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
'Witnessing Rise of Next Tennis Superstar': Sachin, AB de Villiers, Dinesh Karthik, Others Wish Alcaraz on Wimbledon Triumph

It was a second major for Alcaraz following his US Open title last year as he became Wimbledon's third youngest men’s champion

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 00:07 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon 2023(AP Photo)
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon 2023(AP Photo)

Novak Djokovic’s dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown was shattered on Sunday. Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday defeated him to win become the Wimbledon 2023 champion. The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. He recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to come through 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

It was a second major for Alcaraz following his US Open title last year as he became Wimbledon’s third youngest men’s champion. Meanwhile, social media was flooded with reactions as people came forward to congratulate the 20-year-old on his remarkable victory.

Here are the reactions:

Alcaraz broke in the opening game of the third set and again after an exhausting 26-minute fifth game, which went to 13 deuces and saw Djokovic save six break points before he cracked on the seventh. The Spaniard backed it up with a rapid-fire service game which took just two minutes in comparison and broke again against the dispirited defending champion to move two sets to one ahead.

    • Djokovic wasted a golden chance to break for 2-0 in the decider with a wild smash and Alcaraz made him pay, breaking for 2-1. A frustrated Djokovic collected another code violation for destroying his racquet against the net post before he slipped 3-1 down. Alcaraz was not to be denied and he claimed a famous victory when Djokovic buried a forehand in the net.

    (With AFP Inputs)

    first published: July 17, 2023, 00:07 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 00:07 IST
