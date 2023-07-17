'Witnessing Rise of Next Tennis Superstar': Sachin, AB de Villiers, Dinesh Karthik, Others Wish Alcaraz on Wimbledon Triumph

Novak Djokovic’s dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown was shattered on Sunday. Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday defeated him to win become the Wimbledon 2023 champion. The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. He recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to come through 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

It was a second major for Alcaraz following his US Open title last year as he became Wimbledon’s third youngest men’s champion. Meanwhile, social media was flooded with reactions as people came forward to congratulate the 20-year-old on his remarkable victory.

Here are the reactions:

Alcaraz broke in the opening game of the third set and again after an exhausting 26-minute fifth game, which went to 13 deuces and saw Djokovic save six break points before he cracked on the seventh. The Spaniard backed it up with a rapid-fire service game which took just two minutes in comparison and broke again against the dispirited defending champion to move two sets to one ahead.