'Women Need Private Space': Bajrang Punia Justifies Use of Posh Hotel Near Jantar Mantar

Bajrang Punia on Wednesday justified using facilities at a posh hotel near Jantar Mantar, saying the women who are part of the protest need some private space to meet their basic requirements.

A picture of Bajrang and his wife Sangeeta Phogat, having food at the hotel’s restaurant, went viral on social media.

"This is also being spread that no one is staying at Jantar Mantar but a lot of media people are staying here even during the night. There are women with us and they need private space where they can freshen up and change clothes. They can’t do it on the road," Bajrang said in their defence.

“They also need to use washrooms. The ones here (at Jantar Mantar) do not have water, so that’s why we have rooms. (Sitting at the protest) does not mean that we take bath on the road," he said.

Sakshi said the Delhi police are also spreading misinformation that wrestlers have left the protest site.

"Some people are saying that we do not sleep here during the night. But anyone can come and check. Media people are always here," she said.

Vinesh added, “A few kids from an NGO had come to meet us this morning but Police people told them that we do not stay here and come around noon as we leave the site in the night. Then someone told them that police officers are lying."

“It’s the Police that are misleading people," Bajrang added.

