Trends :Neeraj ChopraBray WyattOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India Begin Campaign With 7-2 Rout of Malaysia

Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India Begin Campaign With 7-2 Rout of Malaysia

Skipper Navjot Kaur and Monika Dipi Toppo netted a brace each while Akshata Dhekale, Mariana Kujur, and Mahima Choudhary all found the back of the net in the thrashing of Malaysia.

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 18:45 IST

Oman

India Begin Campaign With 7-2 Rout of Malaysia in the opening game of the Women's Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier. (Twitter)
India Begin Campaign With 7-2 Rout of Malaysia in the opening game of the Women's Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier. (Twitter)

India began their campaign in the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier with a rousing 7-2 win against Malaysia in Oman on Friday.

For India, captain Navjot Kaur (3rd, 28th), Akshata Dhekale (4th), Mariana Kujur (17th), Monika Dipi Toppo (12th, 20th) and Mahima Choudhary (28th) were on target.

Malaysia struck through Wan Wan (7th) and Aziz Zafirah (11th).

ALSO READ| World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for Javelin Final, Secures Paris Olympics Berth

India made an attacking start with a fast-paced set-play, scoring in the third minute through Navjot.

Advertisement

India’s lead was doubled a minute later when Dhekale scored a field goal.

Wan’s strike gave Malaysia a goal back, and they equalised four minutes later courtesy of Zafirah’s flawless conversion of a Challenge Goal.

However, India quickly counterattacked and took the lead through Monika. At the end of the first-half, India were leading 3-2.

A quick start to the second half saw India score their fourth goal in the 17th minute through Kujur.

She made a run from the right flank, beating Malaysian defenders to find the back of the net.

Monika was on the score sheet once again in the 20th minute, extending India’s lead to 5-2. In the 28th minute, Mahima made it 6-2 for India.

top videos
  • Hema Malini On Her Daughter Esha Supporting Sunny Deol & His Film 'Gadar 2' | MEGA EXCLUSIVE

    • With two minutes remaining, Navjot scored for the second time as India won 7-2.

    India will next take on Japan on Saturday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 25, 2023, 18:45 IST
    last updated: August 25, 2023, 18:45 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App