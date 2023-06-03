Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Women's Junior Asia Cup Hockey: India Decimate Uzbekistan 22-0 in Opener

Annu was the star of the show as she netted six times for India, while Mumtaz Khan and Deepika struck four times each. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng, got two goals apiece as Manju Chorsiya and Neelam also found the back of the net once each

PTI

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 17:35 IST

Kakamighara, Japan

Hockey representative photo

Annu slammed a double hat-trick as India started their campaign in the women’s Junior Asia Cup on an emphatic note with a 22-0 thrashing of a lowly Uzbekistan on Saturday.

Annu (13th, 29th, 30th, 38th, 43rd, 51st) was the star performer for India, while Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (3rd, 56th); Mumtaz Khan (6th, 44th, 47th, 60th); Sunelita Toppo (17th, 17th); Manju Chorsiya (26th), Deepika Soreng (18th, 25th), Deepika (32nd, 44th, 46th, 57th), and Neelam (47th) were the others on target.

India began attacking the Uzbekistan citadel from the onset and took an early lead when as Vaishnavi (3rd) converted a penalty corner.

Mumtaz doubled India’s lead three minutes later with a field strike.

Annu added to the team’s tally by netting a goal as the opening quarter ended with India enjoying a 3-0 lead.

The second quarter was no different as India continued to dominate the proceedings and scored goals at will through Sunelita, Manju, Deepika and Anu, thus enjoying a commanding 10-0 lead at half-time.

The script was the same after the change of ends as Deepika netted one through penalty corner while Annu struck two more to help India take a 13-0 lead.

Mumtaz and Deepika scored in the dying moments of the third quarter to make it 15-0.

It was one-way traffic as India pumped in seven more goals in the final quarter. India will next play Malaysia in their second pool game on June 5.

