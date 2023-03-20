Women's World Championships: Sakshi Advances to Quarterfinals, Lovlina Borgohain and Preeti in Action Too

Indian boxer Sakshi (52kg) notched a 5-0 unanimous decision win against Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Championship on Monday.

The dynamic 23-year-old pugilist from Haryana hardly put a foot wrong in her commanding 5-0 win against the 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan in the Last-16 contest. Utilising her reach to land relentless punches with both hands, Sakshi looked to be in complete control from the word go and prevailed in the first round. The two-time World Youth champion continued to dominate her Kazakh opponent in the next two rounds with her quick movement and smart attacking strategy to seal the victory comfortably by unanimous decision.

Sakshi, the 2021 Asian Championship bronze medallist, utilised her height and long reach to her advantage. She would punch Urakbayeva and step back quickly, not letting her opponent counter attack.

“The boxer from Kazakistan (Urakbayeva) was tough, so I thought that the fight scores may go up or down but after following the strategy of the coaches and BFI, I could play well and could further dominate the bout to win by 5-0. Moreover, the people that have come to cheer further motivated me to win. As it was my first time playing with her, me and my coach made our strategy by watching and analyzing the 7-8 videos of her previous tournaments. My confidence is growing as the bouts progress so through the vigor and the passion that I currently possess, I am definitely focused on clinching the gold," Sakshi said after the match.

The Indian will now square off against Wu Yu of China in the quarter-finals.

Later in the day, Preeti (54kg) will face Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in a round of 16 bout while Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will open her campaign against Vanessa Ortiz of Mexico in the 75kg pre-quarterfinals.

Six Indians, including the reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboriya (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg), will compete in the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

