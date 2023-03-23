Ace India boxer Nikhat Zareen reached the final of Women’s World Boxing Championships final with a 5-0 win over Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia in the 50kg category on Thursday in New Delhi. It was a dominant show from the Indian pugilist as she stamped her authority over the Colombian star to assure a silver medal.

Reigning champion Nikhat used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia and continue the defence of her title.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) also advanced to the final with a 5-2 win over Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan on Thursday.

In the rematch of last year’s quarterfinals, Nitu and Balkibekova went all guns blazing in the first round. However, the Kazakh was more dominant and took the round 2-3.

In the second round, Nitu came out strongly, landing hooks and jabs.

Both boxers resorted to body blows and clinching with Nitu ending on top.

The final three minutes were a tense affair with Nitu getting the better of Balkibekova, forcing a bout review.

More to follow…

