Home » Sports » Women's Boxing C'ships: Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas Assure Silver Medals With Wins in Semifinals

Women's Boxing C'ships: Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas Assure Silver Medals With Wins in Semifinals

It was a dominant show from Nikhat Zareen as she stamped her authority over Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to assure a silver medal in 50 kg category

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 19:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Star India boxer Nikhat Zareen (AFP Image)
Star India boxer Nikhat Zareen (AFP Image)

Ace India boxer Nikhat Zareen reached the final of Women’s World Boxing Championships final with a 5-0 win over Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia in the 50kg category on Thursday in New Delhi. It was a dominant show from the Indian pugilist as she stamped her authority over the Colombian star to assure a silver medal.

Reigning champion Nikhat used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia and continue the defence of her title.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) also advanced to the final with a 5-2 win over Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Advertisement

In the rematch of last year’s quarterfinals, Nitu and Balkibekova went all guns blazing in the first round. However, the Kazakh was more dominant and took the round 2-3.

RELATED NEWS

In the second round, Nitu came out strongly, landing hooks and jabs.

Both boxers resorted to body blows and clinching with Nitu ending on top.

The final three minutes were a tense affair with Nitu getting the better of Balkibekova, forcing a bout review.

More to follow…

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

first published: March 23, 2023, 19:01 IST
last updated: March 23, 2023, 19:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!