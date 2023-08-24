Trends :Neeraj ChopraBray WyattOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
World Athletics 2023: Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino Claims 400m Gold

Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek took silver in 49.57 whlle Sada Williams of Barbados took bronze with a timing of 49.60.

Published By: Feroz Khan

Reuters

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 15:08 IST

Budapest, Hungary

Marileidy Paulino, second-fastest this year, ran a controlled race. (AP Photo)
Marileidy Paulino, second-fastest this year, ran a controlled race. (AP Photo)

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won World Championship gold in the women’s 400m on Wednesday, finally claiming top spot on the podium after silvers at last year’s worlds and Tokyo Olympics.

The race was wide open in the absence of injured American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 400m hurdles world record holder and fastest in the world this year over the flat, and with Olympic and defending world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo going out in the heats four months after having a baby.

Also Read: Praggnanandhaa’s Coach Dissects Technical Aspect of GM’s Run to Chess World Cup Final

Paulino, second-fastest this year, was out in lane seven and ran a controlled race to come off the final bend in the lead and drive home for an emphatic victory in 48.76 seconds.

    Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek took silver in 49.57 followed by Sada Williams of Barbados in 49.60.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: August 24, 2023, 15:08 IST
    last updated: August 24, 2023, 15:08 IST
