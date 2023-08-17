AFI Chief Adille Sumariwalla Elected as World Athletics Vice President, First Indian Executive Board Member

Adille Sumariwalla on Thursday became a member of the powerful World Athletics Executive Board after he was elected as one of the four vice presidents, the highest post occupied by an Indian in the global track and field governing body.

The 65-year-old Sumariwalla, currently the president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) since 2012, received the third-highest number of votes cast during the WA elections held two days ahead of World Championships in Budapest.

He will serve a four-year term.

The four candidates who get the highest number of votes out of the eight in the fray for the vice president’s post get a seat in the WA Executive Board, the highest decision-making body in the world federation.

Indian Olympic Association President and legendary track and field athlete PT Usha took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter to congratulate Sumariwalla on the historic feat.

“Many congratulations on being elected the World Athletics Vice President at the 54th World Athletics Congress, @Adille1 My best wishes to you," her post read.