World Athletics Championships 2023: A Complete Detailed Guide To Indian Athletes' Event Schedule and Timings

The 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships is upon us, with just a couple of more days left for the opening ceremony of the biggest standalone athletics event.

This year, a personal best of 28 Indian athletes, including a men’s relay team, have qualified in 11 events for the prestigious World Athletics Championships set to take place in Budapest, Hungary, marking the highest-ever representation of Indian athletes at the event.

Here is a full detailed breakdown of all the events and timings during which our Indian athletes will take centre stage:

