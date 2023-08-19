World Athletics Championships 2023: Avinash Sable Falters in Opening Heat, Indian Racewalkers Finish 27th, 35th and 47th

The opening day of the World Athletics Championship 2023 which got underway at the Hungarian capital city of Budapest on Saturday started off on a disappointing note for the Indian contingent as medal hopeful Avinash Sable crashed out of the 3000m Steeplechase event in the opening heats.

Sable, who holds the national record in the event, was expected to contend for a medal in the event but failed to qualify for the final after finishing seventh in the first heat with a timing of 8 minutes and 22.24 seconds.

The field was split into three heats and the top five finishers from each heat qualified for the finals of the event, and Sable missed out on the cut to shock the Indian faithful present at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest.

Sable, who holds the national record of 8:11.20, Sable, trained abroad for many months on Sports Ministry’s funding to prepare for this showpiece and was exempted from competing in domestic events.

His failure to qualify for the finals came as a surprise given the promise he has shown.

Three Indians participated in the 20 Km racewalk, which was the opening event of the prestigious championships this year and came in 27th, 35th and 47th in the final field on Saturday.

The event was pushed by 2 hours due to inclement weather conditions which were a result of a storm.

The three men representing the tricolour in the racewalking event in Hungary on the day were Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht and Akashdeep Singh.

Vikash came in 27th with a timing of 1:21:51, while Paramjeet clocked 1:24:02 to come in 35th. Akashdeep finished the race 47th with a time of 1:31:12.

