World Athletics Championships 2023 Budapest: Date, Venue, Day-By-Day Event Schedule And All You Need To Know

The 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships is all set to begin on August 19 in the capital city of Hungary, Budapest. This year, a total of 49 sets of medals will be on offer during the marquee event, concluding on August 27. The coveted competition will be held at the National Athletics Centre, located along the banks of the Danube in Budapest. This brand-new venue is specially built to host as many as 36,000 spectators. Six events including four race walks and two marathons will take place in the streets of Budapest, with Heros’ Square being the starting and finishing point. The route of the races stretches through some of the city’s popular tourist destinations.

For the first time in the history of the event, there will be a dedicated arena where the fans will get to celebrate with the medallists. After being introduced last year, a Team Trophy will be on offer. It will be awarded to the top-performing teams across the Championships. With 33 medals comprising 13 gold, 9 silvers, and 11 bronze, Team USA took this accolade home in the 2022 edition.

From India, a total of 28 participants will compete in the 2023 World Athletics Championships, while the number was 23 in the previous edition. Nine of these Indian athletes qualified via entry standard and the others made the cut based on their world rankings. Shaili Singh, a 19-year-old long-jumper is one of those 15 participants who will make their debut this year.

Ace Javeline Thrower Neeraj Chopra earned qualification at the 2022 Lausanne Diamond League where he registered a throw of 89.08m. Race walker Ram Baboo was the first Indian athlete to qualify via the world rankings route earlier this year. Middle-distance runner Ajay Kumar Saroj will appear at the Budapest 23 as an Area Champion after emerging victorious at the Asian Athletics Championship in July.

Let’s take a look at the day-to-day schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships:

Day 1: August 9-

Men’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk

Men’s Shot Put

Women’s 10000 m

4x400m Relay

Day 2: August 10-

Women’s 20km Race Walk

Women’s Long Jump

Men’s Hammer Throw

Women’s 800m Hepathalon

Men’s 10000 m

Men’s 100 m

Day 3: August 20-

Men’s Triple Jump

Men’s Discus Throw

Men’s 110 m Hurdles

Women’s 100 m

Day 4: August 23-

Men’s High Jump

Women’s Discus Throw

Women’s 1500 m

Men’s 3000 m Steeplechase

Day 5: August 23-

Women’s Pole Vault

Men’s 1500 m

Women’s 400m

Men’s 400m Hurdles

Day 6: August 24-

Men’s 35 km Race Walk

Women’s 35 km Race Walk

Men’s Long Jump

Women’s Hammer Throw

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Men’s 400m

Women’s 400m Hurdles

Day 7: August 25-

Women’s Triple Jump

Women’s Javelin Throw

Women’s 200m

Men’s 200m

Day 8: August 26-

Women’s Marathon

Men’s Pole Vault

Women’s Shot Put

Men’s 800 m

Women’s 5000m

Men’s 1500m Decathlon

Men’s 4x100m Relay

Women’s 4x100m Relay

Day 9: August 29-

Men’s Marathon

Women’s High Jump

Men’s 5000m

Men’s Javelin Throw

Women’s 800m

Women’s 3000 m Steeplechase

Men’s 4x400m Relay

Women’s 4x400m Relay