World Athletics Championships 2023 Budapest: Date, Venue, Day-By-Day Event Schedule And All You Need To Know

The 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships is all set to begin on August 19 in the capital city of Hungary, Budapest. This year, a total of 49 sets of medals will be on offer during the marquee event, concluding on August 27. The coveted competition will be held at the National Athletics Centre, located along the banks of the Danube in Budapest. This brand-new venue is specially built to host as many as 36,000 spectators. Six events including four race walks and two marathons will take place in the streets of Budapest, with Heros’ Square being the starting and finishing point. The route of the races stretches through some of the city’s popular tourist destinations.
For the first time in the history of the event, there will be a dedicated arena where the fans will get to celebrate with the medallists. After being introduced last year, a Team Trophy will be on offer. It will be awarded to the top-performing teams across the Championships. With 33 medals comprising 13 gold, 9 silvers, and 11 bronze, Team USA took this accolade home in the 2022 edition.
From India, a total of 28 participants will compete in the 2023 World Athletics Championships, while the number was 23 in the previous edition. Nine of these Indian athletes qualified via entry standard and the others made the cut based on their world rankings. Shaili Singh, a 19-year-old long-jumper is one of those 15 participants who will make their debut this year.
Ace Javeline Thrower Neeraj Chopra earned qualification at the 2022 Lausanne Diamond League where he registered a throw of 89.08m. Race walker Ram Baboo was the first Indian athlete to qualify via the world rankings route earlier this year. Middle-distance runner Ajay Kumar Saroj will appear at the Budapest 23 as an Area Champion after emerging victorious at the Asian Athletics Championship in July.
Let’s take a look at the day-to-day schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships:
Day 1: August 9-
Men’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk
Men’s Shot Put
Women’s 10000 m
4x400m Relay
Day 2: August 10-
Women’s 20km Race Walk
Women’s Long Jump
Men’s Hammer Throw
Women’s 800m Hepathalon
Men’s 10000 m
Men’s 100 m
Day 3: August 20-
Men’s Triple Jump
Men’s Discus Throw
Men’s 110 m Hurdles
Women’s 100 m
Day 4: August 23-
Men’s High Jump
Women’s Discus Throw
Women’s 1500 m
Men’s 3000 m Steeplechase
Day 5: August 23-
Women’s Pole Vault
Men’s 1500 m
Women’s 400m
Men’s 400m Hurdles
Day 6: August 24-
Men’s 35 km Race Walk
Women’s 35 km Race Walk
Men’s Long Jump
Women’s Hammer Throw
Women’s 100m Hurdles
Men’s 400m
Women’s 400m Hurdles
Day 7: August 25-
Women’s Triple Jump
Women’s Javelin Throw
Women’s 200m
Men’s 200m
Day 8: August 26-
Women’s Marathon
Men’s Pole Vault
Women’s Shot Put
Men’s 800 m
Women’s 5000m
Men’s 1500m Decathlon
Men’s 4x100m Relay
Women’s 4x100m Relay
Day 9: August 29-
Men’s Marathon
Women’s High Jump
Men’s 5000m
Men’s Javelin Throw
Women’s 800m
Women’s 3000 m Steeplechase
Men’s 4x400m Relay
Women’s 4x400m Relay
World Athletics Championship 2023 Telecast and Live Streaming:
The 2023 World Athletics Championship will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the same will be available on the SonyLiv appandwebsite.