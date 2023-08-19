Indians at World Athletics Championships 2023: Start Time and Event List on Day 1

Nine Indians will be in action as the World Athletics Championships 2023 gets underway on Saturday (August 19) at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

The men’s 20km race walk, men’s shot put, women’s 10,000m and the mixed 4x400m – will see the first gold medals of the championships, as well as, 10 other events will also get underway.

Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh will take part in the men’s 20km race walk, which is a medal event. Avinash Sable will start his campaign in the heats for Men’s 3000m Steeplechase, while Shalini Singh will try to qualify in the Women’s long jump. Ajay Kumar Saroj will take part in the 1500m heats as the trio of Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker and Eldhouse Paul will participate in the triple jump qualifiers.

INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY AT WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023:

Event Time Indians in Fray Men’s 20km race walk final 12:20 PM IST Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Men’s 3000m Steeplechase heats 3:05 PM IST Avinash Sable Women’s long jump qualification 3:55 PM IST Shaili Singh Men’s 1500m heats 10:32 PM IST Ajay Kumar Saroj Men’s triple jump qualification 11:07 PM IST Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhouse Paul

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 live streaming in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2023 live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 on tv in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2023 live streaming is not being telecast on any TV in India.

Indian participants for World Athletics Championships 2023: