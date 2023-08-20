Indians at World Athletics Championships 2023: Start Time and Event List on Day 2

After a disappointing opening day, only two Indians will be competing in the qualifiers on day 2 of the World Athletics Championships 2023 on Sunday (August 20) at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Sarvesh Anil Kushare will try to book his place in the finals of the men’s high jump as Santosh Kumar T will take part in the men’s 400m heats.

On Saturday, national record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable failed to qualify for the final as the trio of Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh brought up the rear in the men’s 20km race walk final. Shaili Singh also failed to make it to the women’s long jump final as Ajay Kumar Saroj ran his personal best of 3 minutes 38.24 seconds in men’s 1500m heats but that was not enough to qualify for the semifinals, while none of the three Indians in the men’s triple jump — Praveen Chithravel, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker — made it to the final round.

INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY AT WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023:

Advertisement

EVENT TIME INDIANS IN FRAY Men’s high jump qualification 2:05 PM IST Sarvesh Anil Kushare Men’s 400m heats 2:55 PM IST Santosh Kumar T

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 live streaming in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2023 live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 on TV in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2023 live streaming is not being telecast on any TV in India.

Indian participants for World Athletics Championships 2023: