World Athletics Championships 2023: Jeswin Aldrin Makes It To His Maiden Long Jump Finals; Sreeshankar Crashes Out

India’s Jeswin Aldrin qualified for the men’s long jump final at the World Athletics Championships 2023 while Murali Sreeshankar was eliminated in the qualifying round in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Aldrin, who holds India’s national record of 8.42m and is making his second appearance at the World Athletics Championships, logged 8.00m in his first attempt at the National Athletics Centre.

Jeswin Aldrin fouled on his next two consecutive attempts and was placed 12th overall, on the brink of elimination as only the top 12 get to progress to the men’s long jump final scheduled on Thursday.

But, fortune was on his side today as his first attempt was enough to keep him in the contest, thereby qualifying for the World Athletics Championships Finals for the very first time in his career.

Meanwhile, his Indian counterpart, Murali Sreeshankar failed to make up ground following his dismal attempts, with his best one clocking in at 7.74m.

His exit came as a surprise for all in the Indian camp as Sreeshankar had come into the tournament as the more consistent performer comparatively.