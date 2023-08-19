World Athletics Championships Highlights, Day 1: Indian Unit Off to a Shocking Start

The World Athletics Championships is underway in the Hungarian capital city of Budapest and top-class athletes from across the globe will be looking to stamp their authority in their respective disciplines and a chance to go down in history.

The men’s 20 kilometres walk was pushed back by two hours due to a storm in the city, while events in the stadium were delayed by an hour.

India have named a 28-member contingent to represent the nation at the games in Hungary and hope to get their hands on at least a couple of medals.