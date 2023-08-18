World Athletics Championships 2023: Squad Lists, Dates, Events - Everything You Need To Know About All Indian Athletes Competing In The 19th Edition Of The Prestigious Contest In Budapest

The 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships is upon us, with just a couple of more days left for the opening ceremony of the biggest standalone athletics event.

This year, 28 Indian athletes, including a men’s relay team, have qualified for the prestigious World Athletics Championships set to take place in Budapest, Hungary, marking the highest-ever representation of Indian athletes at the event.

Indian athletes, meanwhile, have been participating in the championships since the inaugural edition in 1983 in Helsinki, but have won only two medals to date- one of which was nabbed by current contestant and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, and the new squad of athletes will look to add to the tally for the motherland.

Before the much-awaited competition gets underway, let us bring you all the details regarding the venue, dates, events and Indian athletes competing for your ease.

Where is the World Athletics Championships taking place?

This year’s edition is set to take place in Budapest, Hungary. The events are set to be held at the National Athletics Centre, located on the banks of the Danube, which will accommodate a crowd of up to 36,000 people.

How many Indian athletes are going to be contesting in the Championships?

A personal best of 28 Indian athletes have been named by the Athletics Federation of India to compete across 11 different events in the Championships. Out of the 28 athletes, 15 of them will be participating in the World Athletics Championships for the first time.

Here is a detailed list of the full Indian squad and the respective competitions they will be contesting in:

100m Hurdles:

Women: Jyothi Yarraji

400m Hurdles:

Men: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

800m:

Men: Krishan Kumar

1500m:

Men: Ajay Kumar Saroj

4x400m Relay:

Men: Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian

3000m Steeplechase:

Men: Avinash Sable

Women: Parul Chaudhary

20km Race Walk:

Men: Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh

35km Race Walk:

Men: Ram Baboo

High Jump:

Men: Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Javelin Throw:

Men: Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Jena

Women: Annu Rani

Long Jump:

Men: M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin

Women: Shaili Singh

Triple Jump:

Men: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul

Below is a schedule of all events Indian athletes will be participating in across the Championships:

Saturday, 19 August: Men’s 20km Race Walk Final, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats, Women’s Long Jump Qualification, Men’s 1500m Heats, Men’s Triple Jump Qualification

Sunday, 20 August: Women’s 20km Race Walk Final, Men’s High Jump Qualification, Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats, Women’s Long Jump Final, Men’s 1500m Semi-Finals

Monday, 21 August: Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final, Men’s Triple Jump Final

Tuesday, 22 August: Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats, Men’s 800m Heats, Men’s High Jump Final, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Wednesday, 23 August: Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification, Men’s Long Jump Qualification, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats, Women’s 100m Hurdles Semi-final, Men’s 1500m Final, Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

Thursday, 24 August: Men’s 35K Race Walk Final, Men’s Long Jump Final, Men’s 800m Semi-Finals, Women’s 100m Hurdles

Friday, 25 August: Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification, Women’s Javelin Throw Final

Saturday, 26 August: Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats, Men’s 800m Final

Sunday, 27 August: Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Men’s 4x400m Relay Final.

How and where can I watch the World Athletics Championships?

The entirety of the Championships will be telecasted live on the SonyLiv app, and will also be streamed for free on JioCinema for all to watch.