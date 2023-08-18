World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023: Telecast, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know  

The World Athletics Championships is all set to enter its 19th edition. The blockbuster event will kick off on August 19 in the capital city of Hungary, Budapest. A number of talented athletes from different countries will take part in this nine-day-long event where 49 sets of medals will be on offer.

A total of 28 Indian athletes will battle it out in this year’s World Athletics Championships. Nine of this batch made the cut via entry standard, while the others have earned qualification courtesy of their world rankings.

All eyes will be on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a silver last year. Chopra confirmed his place in this year’s WAC at the 2022 Lasaunne Diamond League with an 89.08-metre throw. Among others, long-jumper Murali Sreeshankar will hope to continue his form after winning a silver at the Asian Athletics Championships.

Advertisement

The majority of the competitions excluding four races and two marathons will take place at the National Athletics Centre, a sports complex which has been specially built along the banks of the Danube to host the WAC. Apart from the individual medals, a Team Trophy will be awarded to the top-performing nation across the Championships. Team USA clinched this prestigious accolade in the previous edition after winning 33 medals that included 13 gold, 9 silvers, and 11 bronze.

Ahead of the World Athletics Championships 2023; here is all you need to know about the event:

On what date will the World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will take place from August 19 to August 27.

Where will the World Athletics Championships 2023 be held?

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary. Six events including four races and two marathons will take place in the streets of the city.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Athletics Championships 2023?

Advertisement

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.