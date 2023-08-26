World Athletics Championships: Noah Lyles Emulates Usain Bolt, Shericka Jackson Reigns Supreme in 200m

Noah Lyles claimed the 200-meter gold on Friday with a time of 19.52 seconds, becoming the first man to complete the 100-200 sprint double at the worlds since Usain Bolt did it for the third and final time back in 2015.

In the women’s race, Shericka Jackson ran the second fastest time in history, clocking in at 21.41, to retain her world title at 200 meters. She beat American Gabby Thomas by .4 seconds and three steps, with Sha’Carri Richardson taking bronze to go with her gold in the 100.

It was Lyles’ third straight world championship at 200 meters and cemented him as the man to beat at both distances less than a year from now at the Paris Olympics.

Florence Griffith-Joyner’s record of 21.34 is nearly 35 years old and Jackson has now run in the 21.4s twice — this adding to the 21.45 she ran at last year’s worlds. It’s got track fans thinking the record could be ready to go around 11 months from now in Paris.