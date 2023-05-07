World Athletics Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme and Quotes to Share

WORLD ATHLETICS DAY 2023: Sports and athletics have always been a way to foster physical abilities, confidence, and skill development in individuals. They not only promote a positive competitive spirit but also provide entertainment to global audiences. At the national level, sports bring a sense of pride to participating countries. This day encourages people to participate in sports. The theme for this year is ‘Athletics for All – A New Beginning.’ In this article, we’ll explore the theme, history, and significance of World Athletics Day, and share some inspiring quotes related to sports and athletics.

World Athletics Day 2023: History

World Athletics Day was established in 1996 by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president and Italian sports official Primo Nebiolo. The IAAF was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 17, 1912. The organization changed its name to World Athletics in 2019.

It is currently headquartered in Monaco and serves as the international governing body for the sport of athletics, including track and field events. In addition to governing competitions and setting official world records, it also standardizes technical equipment used in athletics.

World Athletics Day 2023: Significance

World Athletics Day aims to promote the significance of athletic competitions as an inclusive activity for all, regardless of the final outcome. The day emphasizes the importance of maximum participation in athletics, including road running, school athletics, and social responsibility. Additionally, it encourages awareness about the environment around us and how it affects our physical abilities.

World Athletics Day 2023: Quotes

“The miracle isn’t that I finished. The miracle is that I had the courage to start." - John Bingham, No Need for Speed: A Beginner’s Guide to the Joy of Running “Run when you can, walk if you have to, crawl if you must; just never give up." - Dean Karnazes, ultramarathon runner “I’ll be happy if running and I can grow old together." - Haruki Murakami, What I Talk About When I Talk About Running “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take." – Wayne Gretzky “The only way to prove that you’re a good sport is to lose." – Ernie Banks

